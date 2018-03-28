HC Wainwright Reiterates “$22.00” Price Target for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.07, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.92. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,070,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $538,560. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HC Wainwright Reiterates “$22.00” Price Target for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/cara-therapeutics-cara-pt-set-at-22-00-by-hc-wainwright-updated.html.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.