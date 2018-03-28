Brokers Offer Predictions for Cardlytics Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Cardlytics in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 174,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The Company delivers relevant and measurable marketing analysis with purchase data from over financial institutions. The purchase data includes debit, credit, and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends.

