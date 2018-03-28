Care.com Inc (CRCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CRCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Care.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Care.com stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 363,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,003. The stock has a market cap of $544.70, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. Care.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. Care.com had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $57,006.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,397.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,231 shares of company stock worth $2,840,650. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 184,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 526,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Care.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 85,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers.

