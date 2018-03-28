Carnival (CUK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. 345,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,793. Carnival has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13,517.41, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $332,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,323 shares of company stock valued at $19,875,863. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after buying an additional 329,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,570,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,037,000 after purchasing an additional 170,788 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 50,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,688 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

