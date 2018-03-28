Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) CFO David L. Pitts Sells 13,128 Shares

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) CFO David L. Pitts sold 13,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $194,688.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,266.85, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.29. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.06 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,102.0% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,990,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,040,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,829,000 after purchasing an additional 784,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 63,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $5,062,000.

CRZO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

