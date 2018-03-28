Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) General Counsel Sells $168,503.92 in Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) General Counsel Gerald A. Morton sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $168,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 544,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,266.85, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRZO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 50.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

