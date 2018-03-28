Carter's (CRI) & Xtep International (XTEPY) Critical Survey

Carter's (NYSE: CRI) and Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carter's and Xtep International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter's $3.40 billion 1.45 $302.76 million $6.28 16.70 Xtep International $812.19 million 1.15 $79.44 million N/A N/A

Carter's has higher revenue and earnings than Xtep International.

Volatility and Risk

Carter's has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xtep International has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Carter's shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Carter's shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Carter's pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Xtep International pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Carter's pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter's has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Carter's and Xtep International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter's 8.90% 35.46% 13.81% Xtep International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carter's and Xtep International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter's 0 4 9 0 2.69 Xtep International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter's currently has a consensus target price of $119.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Carter's’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter's is more favorable than Xtep International.

Summary

Carter's beats Xtep International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc. (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International. Its International segment includes company-operated retail stores and online Websites, wholesale operations, and royalty income from its international licensees. It markets products for consumers, and offer various product categories, including baby, sleepwear, play clothes, and related accessories. Its multi-channel international business model – retail stores, online and wholesale – enables it to reach a range of consumers around the world. As of December 31, 2016, its channels included approximately 18,000 wholesale locations, 792 stores in the United States, 164 stores in Canada, and its Canadian and the United States Websites.

Xtep International Company Profile

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 6,800 retail stores; and 250 Xtep kids brand POS. It also offers its products online. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, the People's Republic of China. Xtep International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Group Success Investments Limited.

