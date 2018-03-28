Gal�pagos NV (GLPG) Position Lowered by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gal�pagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Gal�pagos were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gal�pagos by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gal�pagos by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Gal�pagos by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Gal�pagos by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Gal�pagos by 22.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gal�pagos stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. Gal�pagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $72.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.09.

Gal�pagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Gal�pagos had a negative net margin of 74.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 million. equities analysts anticipate that Gal�pagos NV will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gal�pagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Gal�pagos in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gal�pagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gal�pagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Gal�pagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial.

