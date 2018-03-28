Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8,157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,714,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 271,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,243.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,644 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 368,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1,030.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 253,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975,123. The firm has a market cap of $2,624.17, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

