Castleark Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Telecom Argentina SA (TEO)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEO. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

TEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6,222.01, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Telecom Argentina SA has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Telecom Argentina’s previous special dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 150.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Castleark Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Telecom Argentina SA (TEO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/castleark-management-llc-takes-position-in-telecom-argentina-sa-teo-updated.html.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.