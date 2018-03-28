Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE CTT) opened at $12.48 on Monday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $532.25, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. equities analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,254,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after buying an additional 1,734,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,674,000 after buying an additional 527,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,724,000 after buying an additional 641,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,234,000 after buying an additional 196,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 902,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

