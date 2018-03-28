OppenheimerFunds Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cato Corp (CATO)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cato worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

Shares of Cato stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Cato Corp has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $346.82, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.46. Cato had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $213.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Cato’s payout ratio is 425.81%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cato from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OppenheimerFunds Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cato Corp (CATO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/cato-corp-cato-shares-sold-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc-updated.html.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation is a fashion specialty retailer. The Company’s merchandise lines include dressy, career, and casual sportswear, dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men’s wear and lines for kids and newborns. The Company has two segments: the operation of a fashion specialty stores segment (Retail Segment) and a credit card segment (Credit Segment).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.