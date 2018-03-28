Ccore (CCO) Trading Down 50.6% Over Last Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $206,983.00 and $127.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00720858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,449,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

