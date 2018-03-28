CDW Corp (CDW) Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,366 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 196,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $290,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 13,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $1,000,672.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 642,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,843,084.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. CDW Corp has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,910.47, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CDW Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDW from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/cdw-corp-cdw-holdings-increased-by-guggenheim-capital-llc.html.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.