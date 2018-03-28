California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,957 Shares of CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CDW worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,852,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,644,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,975 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CDW by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,476,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 929,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,948,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,401,000 after acquiring an additional 92,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,456,000 after buying an additional 432,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $288,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 13,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $1,000,672.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 642,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,843,084.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,812 shares of company stock worth $3,952,269. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

CDW stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,910.47, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Corp has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CDW Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

