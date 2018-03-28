Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Ark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 710,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,042,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

Celgene stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $63,919.89, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELG. Vetr upgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.84 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $128.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

In related news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,441,277.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $887,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,947.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/celgene-co-celg-position-lifted-by-wedbush-securities-inc.html.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.