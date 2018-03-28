Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) & Cooper Companies (COO) Critical Contrast

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) and Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cellectar Biosciences and Cooper Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper Companies 0 6 6 0 2.50

Cooper Companies has a consensus price target of $268.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.39%. Given Cooper Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cooper Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cooper Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Cellectar Biosciences does not pay a dividend. Cooper Companies pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -143.14% -118.60% Cooper Companies 7.83% 16.90% 10.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Cooper Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$13.56 million ($34.73) -0.03 Cooper Companies $2.14 billion 5.17 $372.90 million $3.49 64.59

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences. Cellectar Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Cellectar Biosciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., formerly Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing phospholipid ether-drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. Its research and development program is based on its PDC cancer targeting delivery platform. Its pipeline consists of pre-clinical and clinical product candidates, including radiotherapeutic and chemotherapeutic PDC’s. The Company’s PDC product portfolio includes CLR 131, which is designed to deliver cytotoxic (cell-killing) radiation directly and selectively to cancer cells and cancer stem cells; CLR 125, which is for the treatment of micro metastatic disease; CLR 124, which is a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography (PET) imaging PDC; CLR 1502, which is for intraoperative tumor margin illumination and non-invasive tumor imaging, and CTX Product Portfolio, including CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc. and CooperSurgical, Inc. CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses. CooperVision services three primary regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. CooperVision offers spherical, aspherical, toric, multifocal and toric multifocal lens products in various modalities. CooperVision’s products are primarily manufactured at its facilities located in the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, Hungary, Costa Rica and New York. CooperSurgical offers an array of products and services focused on advancing the health of families through a portfolio of products and services focusing on women’s health, fertility and diagnostics.

