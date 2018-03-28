Centamin (CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.69) target price on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEY. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 170 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.90) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 156 ($2.16) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.60 ($2.51).

Shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) opened at GBX 153.05 ($2.11) on Monday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.90 ($2.68). The company has a market cap of $1,750.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,186.43.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

