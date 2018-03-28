CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Holdings Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,116 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $28,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 43,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $1,179,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,484. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11,569.33, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Citigroup reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

