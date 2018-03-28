Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $174.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $207.60. The company has a market capitalization of $205,967.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 56.59%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $7,018,276.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/central-trust-co-buys-1517-shares-of-home-depot-inc-hd-updated.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.