Colin D. Boyer Sells 6,546 Shares of CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Director Colin D. Boyer sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total transaction of C$36,788.52.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.86. 91,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,486. The company has a market cap of $1,460.00, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.01. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$7.57.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of C$278.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.63 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEU. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 5th. GMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.80.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

