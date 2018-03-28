ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) Hits One Day Volume of $855.00

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ChainCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001918 BTC on major exchanges. ChainCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $855.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainCoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ChainCoin

CHC is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 16,962,089 coins and its circulating supply is 14,932,391 coins. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin. The official website for ChainCoin is www.chaincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase ChainCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

