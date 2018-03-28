ChainLink (CRYPTO:LINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.33 Million

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One ChainLink token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, OKEx, IDEX and Gate.io. ChainLink has a total market cap of $123.40 million and $8.33 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChainLink has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00717068 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012713 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00148461 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028773 BTC.

About ChainLink

ChainLink was first traded on September 16th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official website for ChainLink is smartcontract.com.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ChainLink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, ChainLink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay ChainLink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling ChainLink

ChainLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, COSS, Binance, EtherDelta, Mercatox, Gate.io and Token Store. It is not possible to purchase ChainLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainLink must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

