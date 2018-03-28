Charles Claude Downie Purchases 55,000 Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL) Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Charles Claude Downie purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,750.00.

Charles Claude Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Charles Claude Downie purchased 25,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,750.00.

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday. 206,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,076. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.26.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is a junior resource company holding properties in Western Canada for the purpose of exploring for, and the development of mineral resources. The Company controls over 40 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum and rare earth (REE) mineral projects, three of which are under option agreements with third parties.

