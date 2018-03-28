Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Given $15.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 191 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CKPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 30,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,217. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The Company is engaged in developing a portfolio of human immuno-oncology targeted antibodies.

