Cheetah Mobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,229 put options on the company. This is an increase of 933% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,638.85, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 3.51. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheetah Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sensato Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE’s subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines.

