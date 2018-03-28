ChessCoin Price Reaches $0.0048 (CRYPTO:CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $257,602.00 and $140.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001976 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,819.60 or 3.64853000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00128411 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003615 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001823 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

