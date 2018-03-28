Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chevron by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 158,096 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 39,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Chevron by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.31. 766,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $220,347.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/chevron-co-cvx-position-increased-by-naples-global-advisors-llc-updated.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.