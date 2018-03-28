Chevron (CVX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chevron earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.6197637161338 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.10. 6,980,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Chevron has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $220,347.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.35 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chevron (CVX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/chevron-cvx-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.