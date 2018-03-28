Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,082. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies that are available only by injection. Using its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology platform, the Company is developing oral therapies. The Company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of its TPE platform-based product candidate, oral octreotide capsules (trade named as MYCAPSSA) for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body’s production of excess growth hormone.

