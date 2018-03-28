Chronos (CRYPTO:CRX) Price Tops $0.0044

Chronos (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Chronos coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Chronos has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Chronos has a market cap of $326,328.00 and $37.00 worth of Chronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronos alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00607761 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006612 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002737 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00085001 BTC.

About Chronos

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. Chronos’ total supply is 73,729,962 coins. Chronos’ official website is chronos-coin.com. Chronos’ official Twitter account is @_Pennyauction_.

Chronos Coin Trading

Chronos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Chronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Chronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chronos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.