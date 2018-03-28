LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,576 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Bank of America upped their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Chubb stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.53. The company had a trading volume of 264,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $63,589.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

