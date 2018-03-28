Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chunghwa Telecom earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5324906585919 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 143,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,122. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29,501.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

