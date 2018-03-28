Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chyronhego earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7877039918903 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Chyronhego stock remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Wednesday. Chyronhego has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.56.

About Chyronhego

ChyronHego Corporation is a United States-based company, which is engaged in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization. The Company offers a range of products and services for live television, news, sports, corporate and government video production. It offers products, such as broadcast graphics, including Lyric Family, Axis World Graphics and Mosaic; production and automation, including Live Arena, Live Compositor and Live Assist; channel branding and tickers, including Channel Box PRIME, Channel Box and NewsTicker Family; weather graphics, including Metacast; studio and virtual solutions, including Virtual Football, Virtual Placement and Hybrid Virtual Studios, and sports tracking and analysis, including Sports Technology and Coach Paint.

