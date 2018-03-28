CIGNA Co. (CI) Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of CIGNA in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CIGNA’s Q2 2018 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CIGNA to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CIGNA to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.37.

Shares of CIGNA stock opened at $165.54 on Wednesday. CIGNA has a 1 year low of $145.55 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $40,968.22, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. CIGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. CIGNA’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,856 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,116,622.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,947.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 212 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.68, for a total transaction of $43,604.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,103 shares of company stock worth $17,217,951. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CIGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CIGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CIGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in CIGNA by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 976 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

