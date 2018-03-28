Cimpress (CMPR) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) is one of 82 public companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cimpress to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cimpress has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress’ rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cimpress and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress -1.00% -15.72% -0.86% Cimpress Competitors -4.29% 4.03% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Cimpress shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Cimpress shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cimpress and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress 1 3 1 0 2.00 Cimpress Competitors 349 1464 1771 57 2.42

Cimpress currently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.12%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Cimpress’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cimpress has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cimpress and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress $2.14 billion -$71.71 million -185.12 Cimpress Competitors $2.99 billion $140.43 million 12.18

Cimpress’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cimpress. Cimpress is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cimpress rivals beat Cimpress on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units. The Vistaprint business unit segment represents its Vistaprint-branded Websites and its Webs-branded business. The Vistaprint business unit also sells standard business cards, and focuses on product categories, which include signage, marketing materials, and promotional products and apparel. The Upload and Print business units segment includes the druck.at, Exagroup, Easyflyer, Printdeal, Pixartprinting, Tradeprint, and WIRmachenDRUCK branded businesses. The All Other business units segment includes operations of its Albumprinter and Most of World business units and Corporate Solutions business unit.

