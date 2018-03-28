Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cinemark earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.1777246236662 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CNK stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. 986,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,291. The firm has a market cap of $4,449.21, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.92 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wedbush set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.91 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.12.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

