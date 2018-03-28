Circuits of Value (CRYPTO:COVAL) Achieves Market Cap of $6.43 Million

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Circuits of Value token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Circuits of Value has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $12,051.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Circuits of Value has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000155 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value Profile

Circuits of Value is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Circuits of Value is cov.al. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue.

Buying and Selling Circuits of Value

Circuits of Value can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Circuits of Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Circuits of Value must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Circuits of Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

