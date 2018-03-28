Circuits of Value Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (COVAL)

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Circuits of Value has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $11,889.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Circuits of Value token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Circuits of Value has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Circuits of Value alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value Profile

COVAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue. The official website for Circuits of Value is cov.al.

Circuits of Value Token Trading

Circuits of Value can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Circuits of Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Circuits of Value must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Circuits of Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Circuits of Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Circuits of Value and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.