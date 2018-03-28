Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,669 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $2,649.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.19). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $482.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $305,347.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,888 shares of company stock worth $335,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.82 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

