Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Receives $91.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, CFO Mark M. Coyle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $222,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 62,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $5,961,059.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,932,967.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,060. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,267,628 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $97,221,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 901,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $79,314,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 823,837 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 763,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Citrix Systems by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 687,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 282,312 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 74,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,995. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $12,870.33, a PE ratio of -393.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Citrix Systems had a positive return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

