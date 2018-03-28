Civic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.87 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Civic has a market cap of $81.17 million and $4.87 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Kucoin and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00728358 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012761 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00149184 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00031187 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, COSS, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Liqui, Mercatox, IDEX, Radar Relay, Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, AEX, BigONE and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

