Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,382.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00046406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and Bleutrade. Clams has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $27,382.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clams has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00196284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00123390 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00053307 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00123978 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00212547 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,634,675 coins and its circulating supply is 2,937,066 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Poloniex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

