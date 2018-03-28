Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,420 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.99% of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/claymore-bny-mellon-frontier-markets-etf-frn-holdings-trimmed-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF Profile

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

Receive News & Ratings for Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.