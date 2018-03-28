Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

CLFD stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 18,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,804. The company has a market cap of $183.68, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.07. Clearfield has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 311,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 111,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

