ClearPoll Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $46,381.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00011344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, EtherDelta and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00716120 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012669 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00148091 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00184214 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official website is www.clearpoll.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

