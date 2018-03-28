Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) Director Brendan John Paddick Purchases 27,800 Shares

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) Director Brendan John Paddick acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,548.00.

Brendan John Paddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Brendan John Paddick acquired 16,400 shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,324.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Brendan John Paddick acquired 5,800 shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,230.00.

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. Clearwater Seafoods Inc has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of $298.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Clearwater Seafoods’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$8.00 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, masago, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

