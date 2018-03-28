3M Co (MMM) Stake Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 4.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $52,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,776,000 after buying an additional 801,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of 3M by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 260,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in 3M by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 363,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 253,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 3M by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,668 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $215.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131,152.92, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $188.62 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $284.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

