Cobinhood (COB) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Cobinhood has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cobinhood has a market cap of $30.47 million and $337.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobinhood token can currently be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Mercatox and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00724378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012678 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood launched on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,095,652 tokens. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

Cobinhood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

