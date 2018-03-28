Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 87,241 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,241 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.33% of Coherent worth $23,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coherent from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Coherent and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $106,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Sechrist sold 1,372 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $189.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,809.95, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.84. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.02 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.21 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Coherent declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

